Cardinals strike deal with fourth-rounder Dorian Johnson

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

The Cardinals wrapped up the week by getting another draft pick under contract.

Fourth-round guard Dorian Johnson has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. First-round linebacker Haason Reddick and second-round safety Budda Baker are the only players from the draft class left without contracts.

Johnson lingered on the draft board a bit longer than some expected and his agent revealed a liver condition that Johnson has had since birth played a role in that drop. Johnson has never had his play affected by it, however, and said he doesn’t expect it to be an issue in the future.

Johnson started 42 games at Pitt, which supports the notion that it wasn’t an issue and he could find himself in the mix for playing time immediately at right guard if all goes well this offseason.