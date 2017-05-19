Chargers add punter Toby Baker after tryout

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 19, 2017, 3:20 AM EDT

The Los Angeles Chargers signed punter Toby Baker on Thursday after taking part in the team’s rookie mini-camp as a tryout player last weekend.

Baker went undrafted out of the University of Arkansas after serving as the team’s punter for the last seasons. Baker averaged 43.0 yards per punt over 27 career games for the Razorbacks.

Baker will at least provide some offseason competition for incumbent punter Drew Kaser.

Kaser, a sixth-round pick in 2016, averaged 46.3 yards per punt with a 39.8 net average in 16 games with the Chargers last season.

To clear room for Baker on the roster, the Chargers waived tackle Mason Zandi.