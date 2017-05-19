Dan Skipper signs with Cowboys, becomes NFL’s tallest player

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 19, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

The NFL has a new tallest player after the 6-foot-10 Arkansas offensive tackle Dan Skipper signed with Dallas as an undrafted rookie.

According to Pro Football Reference, there were four players, all offensive tackles, were tied for tallest in the NFL last year at 6-foot-9: San Francisco’s Trenton Brown, Tampa Bay’s Demar Dotson, Detroit’s Cornelius Lucas and Pittsburgh’s Alejandro Villanueva.

At 6-foot-10, Skipper would be tied with former Chiefs tight end Morris Stroud as the second-tallest player in NFL history. The tallest player in NFL history was defensive tackle Richard Sligh, a 7-footer who played one season for the Raiders in 1967.

Skipper was a two-time All-SEC player who may have been drafted and certainly would have signed sooner if not for a blood condition. The Cowboys’ medical staff subjected Skipper to additional testing, and when the doctors cleared him, the Cowboys officially signed him.