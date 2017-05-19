DeVante Parker shares Dolphins’ expectations for a big 2017 season

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said earlier this month that the team is “seeing what we wanted to see out of” wide receiver DeVante Parker and that they are expecting a “gigantic year” out of the wideout in 2017.

Parker said Friday that he shares those expectations. He said he is “expecting a big season” in his third year with Miami.

Parker’s first two seasons have seen flashes of the play that made him a first-round pick mitigated by a series of nagging injuries to his lower body that have kept him from playing in just three games while limiting his contributions in several others. Parker said he’s tired of dealing with those issues and changed his offseason work to combat a recurrence.

“I’m just really focused on legwork, leg workouts mainly,” Parker said, via the Miami Herald. “I still do upper body, but I want to do legs to get my hamstrings right for this season.”

The presence of Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills at receiver and a run game led by Jay Ajayi may put a cap on just how much the ball finds its way into Parker’s hands during the 2017 season. If his body remains sound, though, the results of those touches might be enough to meet the goals he and the team have set for the year.