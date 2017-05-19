Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 7:33 AM EDT

Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison is getting used to working with QB Tyrod Taylor again.

It doesn’t look like the Dolphins will bring in a new backup for C Mike Pouncey.

The presence of other Arkansas alums helps DE Deatrich Wise feel at home with the Patriots.

A look at how the Jets defensive line fared in 2016.

LB Kamalei Correa hopes to do more in his second season with the Ravens.

A superlative look at the Bengals roster.

Right tackle remains a question mark for the Browns.

TE Ladarius Green’s signing will go down as a low point for the Steelers.

Texans CB Johnathan Joseph helped mentor teammate DeAndre Hopkins on the finer points of NFL passing games.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin likes how the Colts unit is coming together.

Jaguars DT Malik Jackson’s foundation helped get 181 dogs adopted earlier this month.

Said Titans rookie TE Jonnu Smith, “You have one mouth and two ears, and that tells you a lot. My ears will be wide open.”

What is the biggest hole on the Broncos roster?

Mike Vick has talked about a move into coaching with Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Checking in with RB Marshawn Lynch’s transition to life with the Raiders.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley broke down what he’s seen from the team thus far.

The Cowboys got taller with the addition of G Dan Skipper.

Is this the best wide receiver group of QB Eli Manning’s time with the Giants?

QB Carson Wentz made a good first impression on new Eagles teammate LeGarrette Blount.

The Redskins have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents.

The Bears’ kick return game could get a boost from a pair of rookies.

Lions P Sam Martin would like to work out with Rams counterpart Johnny Hekker this summer.

Will the Packers go with smaller players at inside linebacker?

The Vikings think the OTA sessions will be vital to their offense.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan thanked those that sent him birthday wishes.

Former Panthers TE Kris Mangum has moved into banking.

OL Cameron Lee is trying to take advantage of a huge opportunity with the Saints.

G J.R. Sweezy is making up for lost time with the Buccaneers.

Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu has a new mantra this season.

Running through the Rams’ options at center.

Can TE Cole Hikutini win a job with the 49ers?

The Seahawks’ website offered a remembrance of the late Chris Cornell.