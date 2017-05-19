Giants sign sixth-rounder Adam Bisnowaty

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

When the offseason began, many people pointed to offensive line as an area where the Giants needed an upgrade.

They didn’t do much about it in free agency as the only notable addition was former Charger D.J. Fluker and they waited until the sixth round of the draft to further bolster the group. That’s when they took tackle Adam Bisnowaty, who went to Pitt and signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on Friday.

Bisnowaty started 43 games at left tackle for the Panthers, but was at right tackle for the Giants during their recent rookie minicamp. Bisnowaty would compete with returning starter Bobby Hart if he stays at that spot and the team believes he can provide them with strong production right away.

With Bisnowaty signed, the Giants are left with first-round tight end Evan Engram and fourth-round running back Wayne Gallman as unsigned players from their draft class.