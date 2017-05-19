LeGarrette Blount thinks he’s the right size, in the right place

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 19, 2017, 6:17 AM EDT

Maybe Tom Brady shared the avocado ice cream in New England.

Upon leaving the Patriots for the Eagles, 30-year-old running back LeGarrette Blount says he feels better than ever, and ready to contribute to a new team.

“To play a full season, play every game, every carry that they gave me, I feel great, I feel amazing,” Blount said, via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The thing I do most is I make sure I stay on a healthy diet. As long as I eat good and maintain my weight, I’m pretty good at it. It’s easy to stay healthy at that point.”

Of course, he’s not going to get into particulars about his weight. He’s listed at 250 pounds though there are varying versions of that number out there.

“I’m the weight I need to be at,” he said.

The number the Eagles are most interested in is 18, the touchdowns he scored for the Patriots as a short-yardage and goal-line specialist. He also carried 299 times, which would be the kind of ballast they need in a backfield with other (smaller) options.

“It’s a mind-set, and you’ve got to know that if it’s third and inches, or third and 1, that’s what you get before you expect to get the big play,” Blount said. “You have to make sure you secure the first down first. Situational football is big.”

And so is he, even if his weight isn’t as big an issue as it is for other running backs.