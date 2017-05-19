LeGarrette Blount thinks he’s the right size, in the right place

Maybe Tom Brady shared the avocado ice cream in New England.
Upon leaving the Patriots for the Eagles, 30-year-old running back LeGarrette Blount says he feels better than ever, and ready to contribute to a new team.
“To play a full season, play every game, every carry that they gave me, I feel great, I feel amazing,” Blount said, via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The thing I do most is I make sure I stay on a healthy diet. As long as I eat good and maintain my weight, I’m pretty good at it. It’s easy to stay healthy at that point.”
Of course, he’s not going to get into particulars about his weight. He’s listed at 250 pounds though there are varying versions of that number out there.
“I’m the weight I need to be at,” he said.
The number the Eagles are most interested in is 18, the touchdowns he scored for the Patriots as a short-yardage and goal-line specialist. He also carried 299 times, which would be the kind of ballast they need in a backfield with other (smaller) options.
“It’s a mind-set, and you’ve got to know that if it’s third and inches, or third and 1, that’s what you get before you expect to get the big play,” Blount said. “You have to make sure you secure the first down first. Situational football is big.”
And so is he, even if his weight isn’t as big an issue as it is for other running backs.
Must be a relief to have left TCF (the cheating factory)
Good luck in Philly, he was a beast in NE.
Belichick felt Blount only has 1 really good year left in him, Blount feels he’s good for 2-3. Belichick tends to be right. And Blount’s main utility isn’t just short/goal yardage situations, but using that as part of clock-killing to protect a lead. Yet, despite 7-9, Philly only “blew” one lead last year (Washington), plus an OT loss @Dallas.
HOWEVER, Philly might still be the best place – Philly were ranked a (surprising to me) 9th on redzone atts/gm last year but only 24th on redzone %TDs. So I’m figuring that’s the metric they hope to improve. Hope it works out for them, if it does the pricetag may be worth it even if Blount really does have only one good year left in the tank.
He said the same thing when he signed with Pittsburgh and we all know how that turned out.
That’s what she said…
He played damn well. NE media tried to make it sound like he was only good for one yard runs. He ran for 1,100 yards. I guess that is 1,100 one yard runs.
Patriots did not use him for first and ten and the Eagles need to use him the same way. They used him for second and 1, third or fourth and short and the guy did the job – usually breaking good size runs. He is not going to hit the hole as fast as a smaller back but when he hits the second level he is as fast as anyone and what DB is looking forwarding to taking down a 250 pound back
Went from a champ to a chump.
Give him 15+ carries per week and get to playaction for Wentz, and he’ll do well.
He does better as the game goes.
3.9 ypc
Hate to say it but it’s a good signing for the Eagles. No one was concerned with Matthews and the rest of their backs were small. Every so often power football still matters, particularly for a team that struggled in the red zone.
A Giants fan
Then his GF giggled and said “Nah, Bruh”
Picture this,
Pats Eagles Superbowl.
Gillislee blows out his ACL, Burkhead regresses and the Pats and Eagles make it to the SB.
Pats lead by 4 with 1:08 seconds left. Eagles move ball to the 2 yard line. 1st and goal from the 2 and Blunt Force trauma breaks the plane with 4 seconds remaining to win the SB in the exact fashion Pete the Cheat couldn’t pull off.
While heartbreaking to us NE fans, it would be quite the cautionary tale for BB ( and Seadderal fans)
Make sure you sign the guy who scored 18 TD’s for you last year in a SB winning year
streetyson says:
May 19, 2017 8:52 AM
Yet, despite 7-9, Philly only “blew” one lead last year (Washington), plus an OT loss @Dallas.”
———————–
Blown leads aren’t the point (but they did blow a lead late in the Detroit game, which you fail to mention, and the had a bigger lead vs. Dallas, later in that game, than they had vs. Washington, by the way). You’re right about red-zone metrics, but it’s about more than that, too: they ranked 18th in the league in 3rd down conversions. They ranked number 1 in 4th down attempts, but 17th in conversion percentage. They were also 6th in the league in fumbles, with 9.
With a RB who has good ball security and is effective in short yardage / goal line situations like Blount is, the Eagles would have likely been able to maintain possession versus the Lions, where Ryan Mathews fumbled, giving the Lions new life, when all the Eagles needed to do was maintain possession and the win was theirs.
The Eagles also probably would have been able to maintain possession versus the Cowboys in the week 8 game where they had a 7 point lead and the ball in the 4th quarter, but couldn’t convert.
At the very least, Pederson wouldn’t have had to call that crazy play on 4th down versus the Giants that flipped the momentum back in the Giants’ favor because the Eagles couldn’t convert.
And Blount would have helped them score at the end of the Ravens game when they were on the goal line for the win, but couldn’t punch it in.
I’m sure they look at all of those situations and figure that those are the reasons having a back like Blount on their team is a good idea.
From now until about week 4 we will hear about how good of a team the eagles are. After that, it’s back to reality.
hehateme- you sound mad. You mad huh?
Happy for LG that he is able to cash in on his success that he had with the Pats.
Great that he was able to turn things around when he came to New England. Things don’t always turn out so well when people make mistakes like he has…
The Dream Team is always the right place and the right time.
Glad that he’s able to “cash in”? 2.8 is not cashing in for a rb lol
I’m happy for LG. He played in the league for 7 years and earned less than $7 million total. He has his two rings and he’s earned that paycheck. There is no good reason for any Patriots fan to root against him. He didn’t have a great Super Bowl and fast defenses can stop him in his tracks. When they gave the ball to James White to win the Super Bowl and not LG, I suppose the writing here was on the wall.
Good luck LB!
I remember watching LB collect souvenirs after the game against the Falcons as if it were his last Super Bowl.