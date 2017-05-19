Lions rookie Teez Tabor expects to be past hamstring injury by camp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Cornerback Teez Tabor’s final pre-draft workout was with the Lions because he wasn’t able to do any more on-field work after tweaking his hamstring during that session.

The turn of events seemed to work out OK for Detroit as they were able to use the 53rd pick in the draft on Tabor, but it appears they’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Tabor back in full swing. Tabor is still rehabbing the hamstring injury and said Friday, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website, that he expects to be 100 percent in time for training camp.

The hamstring injury came after a disappointing combine workout for Tabor. He didn’t run well in the 40-yard dash and his numbers in other workouts weren’t where many expected them to be, but he said Friday that “we will revisit this topic” down the road.

Presumably that’s because Tabor doesn’t think those drills are more meaningful than his play at Florida, something the Lions clearly agreed with when it came to make their call on the cornerback.