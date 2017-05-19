 Skip to content

Myles Garrett signs with Browns

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 19, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
AP

The first overall pick is officially signed.

Browns rookie pass rusher Myles Garrett has signed his contract with the Browns.

Under the league’s rookie salary structure, it’s a four-year, $30.4 million deal with a $20.3 million signing bonus. The Browns will also have a fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

The Browns have now signed six of their 10 draft picks.

6 Responses to “Myles Garrett signs with Browns”
  1. jonathankrobinson424 says: May 19, 2017 12:26 PM

    Sam Bradford LAUGHS at this!!!

  2. illumination666 says: May 19, 2017 12:31 PM

    Season needs to start already. I need to read more than rookie signings.

  3. areyouseriousrofl says: May 19, 2017 12:33 PM

    What took so long?

  4. BigDaaDee says: May 19, 2017 12:37 PM

    So roughly 2.5 Mill tickets a year for 4 years.. Not bad at all, Lets get to work big fella… Go Dawg Pound!!

  5. blitzinc43 says: May 19, 2017 12:37 PM

    As a close friend of the organization it is quite humorous that the undisputed #1 prospect of this year’s draft is also one of the most bustable prospects since Eric Fisher

  6. spartanlegend says: May 19, 2017 12:57 PM

    Better hope this pick works out well because Peppers is obviously going to be a bust

