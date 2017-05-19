Myles Garrett signs with Browns

The first overall pick is officially signed.
Browns rookie pass rusher Myles Garrett has signed his contract with the Browns.
Under the league’s rookie salary structure, it’s a four-year, $30.4 million deal with a $20.3 million signing bonus. The Browns will also have a fifth-year option for the 2021 season.
The Browns have now signed six of their 10 draft picks.
