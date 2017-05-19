Myles Garrett signs with Browns

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 19, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

The first overall pick is officially signed.

Browns rookie pass rusher Myles Garrett has signed his contract with the Browns.

Under the league’s rookie salary structure, it’s a four-year, $30.4 million deal with a $20.3 million signing bonus. The Browns will also have a fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

The Browns have now signed six of their 10 draft picks.