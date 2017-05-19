Packers sign second-rounder Josh Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

The Packers used four draft picks on defensive players last month. Both of their second-round picks play in the secondary. Both are now under contract.

PFT has confirmed that the Packers have agreed to terms with second-round safety Josh Jones. The 61st overall pick played college football at North Carolina State and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds at the Scouting Combine.

The Packers apparently plan to use Jones in various ways, from safety to linebacker to slot corner and more.

“In college, I played some linebacker. I played everywhere,” Jones recently told the team’s official website. “I kind of knew that whatever team drafted me would have some packages for me.”

The infusion of young talent on the defensive side of the ball could be just what the Packers need, if enough of the youngsters can figure out how to make an impact at the NFL level quickly.