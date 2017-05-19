 Skip to content

Packers sign second-rounder Josh Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers used four draft picks on defensive players last month. Both of their second-round picks play in the secondary. Both are now under contract.

PFT has confirmed that the Packers have agreed to terms with second-round safety Josh Jones. The 61st overall pick played college football at North Carolina State and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds at the Scouting Combine.

The Packers apparently plan to use Jones in various ways, from safety to linebacker to slot corner and more.

“In college, I played some linebacker. I played everywhere,” Jones recently told the team’s official website. “I kind of knew that whatever team drafted me would have some packages for me.”

The infusion of young talent on the defensive side of the ball could be just what the Packers need, if enough of the youngsters can figure out how to make an impact at the NFL level quickly.

7 Responses to “Packers sign second-rounder Josh Jones”
  1. tokyosandblaster says: May 19, 2017 4:36 PM

    We needed speed on defense and we addressed that in the draft. With the addition of Bennett to the offense, I don’t see any of the NFC north teams competing.

    Should be 2-3 TD routs by the Packers in each game, sweeping the division.

    >

  2. dawoger says: May 19, 2017 4:40 PM

    Mr. Josh is going wreak havoc on many a QB as well as WRs. His size and speed are freakish. He can play close to the line and cover deep. Can’t wait to watch him smash the barneys fred samford into the league’s concussion protocol.

  3. filthymcnasty3 says: May 19, 2017 4:43 PM

    The speed.

    The size.

    The awesomeness.

  4. h0metownzero says: May 19, 2017 4:50 PM

    Can you imagine being drafted by the Packers?

    Perennial division winners.

    More championships than any other team.

    Best fans on the planet.

    It’s a dream come true for these lucky young men.

  5. cheeseisfattening says: May 19, 2017 4:52 PM

    Both of their second-round picks play in the secondary. Both are now under contract. Both will suck eggs under Dom Capers and Mike McCarthy.

  6. GenXJ says: May 19, 2017 5:05 PM

    But can he play running back?

  7. filthymcnasty3 says: May 19, 2017 5:10 PM

    He goes beyond all out – he goes to 11.

