Reggie Ragland back in individual drills for Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

A lot changed around the Bills since linebacker Reggie Ragland tore his ACL last summer.

The team has changed coaches, General Managers and defensive schemes, leaving Ragland with a lot of catching up to do after missing his entire rookie season. The 2016 second-round pick is at the start that process as he took part in individual drills during this week’s organized team activities.

“It felt great just to get back out there on the field, especially this week, just as an individual, to get my legs back up under me,” Ragland said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to take it day by day. It just depends on how my knee feels. For the most part, it feels great. What the staff has done for me, has been fantastic. Everyone’s been great. So, I’m thankful for that. To have the type of people around me to help me get back like those guys.”

Ragland was ticketed for a 3-4 inside linebacker spot before Rex Ryan was fired, but it remains to be seen where he will it in the 4-3 look that Sean McDermott is installing as the team’s new head coach. It will likely remain that way until Ragland is cleared for a full workload and the team can see how he looks on the field after a long layoff.