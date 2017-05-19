Tom Brady gets an Aston Martin deal

Few manufacturers of really expensive cars spend much money on advertising because most consumers can’t afford or won’t buy really expensive cars. Aston Martin has decided to buck that trend.
Via SportsBusiness Daily, the British company has announced a long-term partnership with Tom Brady, who will “curate” his own version of the Aston Martin Vanquish S.
“As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history,” Brady said in a statement.
“We’re looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are,” Laura Schwab of Aston Martin told ESPN.com. “Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.”
The path to excellence includes fewer than 1,000 cars sold in the U.S. every year, and the model Brady will be selling starts at $211,995.
At that price, the tires should never become deflated. Yeah I said it.
The name is Brady…Tom Brady.
Cheaters never prosper? Yeah right!!!!
Much better product that Papa Crap’s gross pizza and some insurance company known for quickly taking your money and stingy payouts.
Lol as if most NFL fans can afford that car.
Sex sells, Tom. Have Gisselle laying on the hood.
ASTON MARTIN REARRANGED = IRONMAN STAT
I’d buy one of Brady’s special Astin Martins, but, darn, my team increased season ticket prices again this year and, alas, once I send in my $200,000 for this year’s seats we’re barely going to have enough money left for shoes for the kids.
He used to pitch the Audi car company, but had to leave after this last championship – because the Audi symbol contains only 4 rings.
The gap between his and my lifestyle just widened again. Jesus Tom, can you leave us a crumb? How much better can it get?
He should be the new “most interesting man in the world.” He’d be a natural at it. The new guy sucks. Looks like Michael Phelps with a beard.
Peyton Manning is a Buick
Tom Brady is an Aston Martin.
Nuff said
More free easy money for Brady. A bit of a waste though for the company. Who the heck do you need to advertise to? The few that can afford these are well aware of them and dont need a silly gimmick of celeb endorsements to make them want to buy it.
Tire gate. Lol!
“At that price, the tires should never become deflated. Yeah I said it.”
Lame.
So his Aston will be just like the rest but with less air in the tires.
Will CarMax carry them ?
Since you mention it Mike, in cold weather all tires will deflate, no matter the cost. Release the numbers!! There, I said it.
Manning is not a cheater Brady is Manning has class Brady has deflated footballs
He should be the new “most interesting man in the world.” He’d be a natural at it.
————————————–
Except he’s literally the least interesting person in the world. Ever heard him talk? He’s dull. Great QB, but so dull. He just has expensive tastes.
Quick Gronk to the Goatmobile!
Na Na Na Na na na NA
Goatman!
Does Brady ask his wife permission to go to the bathroom
Darth Hoody would make great hearse endorser.
Not sure how a celebrity spokesperson will help them drive sales when their limited production runs pretty well limits sales as it is. If Aston Martin has decided they are going to have one Brady is decent choice though. He is a bit of a gearhead. In addition to already having an AM Vantage over the last several years he’s had a Ghost, Veyron and R8. Not for the first time it occurs to me it’s probably pretty good to be Brady.
Aston Martins include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) because they, like the rest of the civilized and educated world, know that air pressure drops as a direct result of decreases in ambient temperature (and because they are mandated by the NHTSA in all new cars sold in the US).
In a related story, Ben Roethlisberger announced that he is endorsing the windowless van in the parking lot of Moe’s strip club near the airport.
He has had Aston Martins on his social media feed before without any sort of sponsorship deal so the interest seems genuine. Compare this to Peyton who never quite manages to get pizza in his mouth during a commercial and then probably spits out any fumes after the take like Krusty the Klown. “Blech, I almost swallowed some of the juice!”
terripet says:
May 19, 2017 10:33 AM
Does Brady ask his wife permission to go to the bathroom
————————————————————
No, I don’t believe so.
Can already see the commercial.
Announcer: “Look Tom, it even comes with run-flat tires”
Brady: “Roger That”
GOAT
Suck it, CRYBABIES!!
With more and more wealth being concentrated at the top in this country, maybe it’s an untapped market. People out there are buying Maybecs and Benleys. Nobody I know, but people.