Tom Brady gets an Aston Martin deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

Few manufacturers of really expensive cars spend much money on advertising because most consumers can’t afford or won’t buy really expensive cars. Aston Martin has decided to buck that trend.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the British company has announced a long-term partnership with Tom Brady, who will “curate” his own version of the Aston Martin Vanquish S.

“As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history,” Brady said in a statement.

“We’re looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are,” Laura Schwab of Aston Martin told ESPN.com. “Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.”

The path to excellence includes fewer than 1,000 cars sold in the U.S. every year, and the model Brady will be selling starts at $211,995.

At that price, the tires should never become deflated. Yeah I said it.