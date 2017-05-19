Yee’s statement on Brady doesn’t really state anything

During the #DeflateGate saga, agent Don Yee on multiple occasions did his top client no favors with private advice supplied and public statements provided. Two days after Tom Brady’s wife dropped a bombshell by claiming that Brady suffered a concussion in 2016 and others in the past, Yee is once again providing cover, albeit somewhat less clumsily this time.
“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion,” Yee declares, in a statement that is likely factually accurate. If Brady told no doctor that he was suffering from the symptoms of a concussion, Brady couldn’t have been diagnosed with a concussion.
It’s a brilliant move on the surface, a Friday-afternoon non-news news dump aimed at getting an inquisitive media off the trail just before the weekend preceding the three-day weekend that could press the reset button and make everyone forget about the controversy that arrived out of the clear blue sky on Wednesday morning. Making it even more brilliant is the fact that Brady has found a way (for now) to avoid addressing the situation personally.
Brady was facing a lose-lose prospect: (1) tell the world that Gisele was misinformed and face the potential consequences at home (along with possibly renewed pressure to walk away from football); or (2) admit that one or more concussions have been concealed and invite a litany of who, what, where, when, why, and how questions aimed at learning more about whether he suffered head injuries and whether the team knew or should have known about them.
For now, Yee’s logically illogical statement takes the heat out of the kitchen, providing something/anything from Brady at a time when his silence had become deafening. Surely the product of careful planning for the last 48 hours among and between Brady, the Patriots, and Yee, it’s the equivalent of blocking the path to the king following the declaration of “check.” The only question is whether “check” ever becomes “checkmate,” or whether the public and the media become bored with watching this chess match, because chess is almost always boring.
Typical lawyer wording to weasel out of a question. What did you expect?
The only surprise here is that Yee continues to be Brady’s lawyer/spokesperson after the Deflategate fiasco in which all Yee did was lead Tom into a worse situation than it actually was.
I think Brady saying he can go 5 more years is a sign of dementia. At the very least, he is not thinking clearly.
You shouldn’t be giving away your lawyer secrets, even though we already know them.
I don’t know why this is such a big deal. Do people really think that every concussion suffered by every player is noticed and then properly diagnosed? It’s much more likely the majority of concussions go undetected by team staff and the league – especially by those in the trenches that bang heads throughout the game, without the cameras focused on them.
Yee is a moron. His poor cover up of Deflategate should have been enough for Ms. Bunchan
This is such a non story, but folks want to tear down the Pats any way they can. I remember when Andrew Luck had a lacerated spleen and broken ribs and it wasn’t reported admittedly mid season.What happened? Nothing! Richard Sherman played with a unreported knee injury… Nada!. Brady’s wife yaps away, which she tends to do (ask Wes Welker) and the story starts to grow legs with wild speculation.
Honestly, even if I wasn’t a fanatical Pats fan, I would think this is the biggest nothing story of the offseason. Right up there with May draft grades. But hey, it’s the Patriots. Keeping the media in business since 2001.
rogerdw66 says:
May 19, 2017 2:22 PM
I think Brady saying he can go 5 more years is a sign of dementia. At the very least, he is not thinking clearly.
______________________________
Really? He had one of his best years last year and came in 2nd in MVP balloting.
As a Patriots fan, this story makes me really wonder what Kaepernick’s been doing lately and if any teams have called him about a tryout…