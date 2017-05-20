Calvin Johnson didn’t like how the Lions treated him when he retired

One of the greatest players in Lions franchise history doesn’t feel great about the franchise now.
Calvin Johnson, the wide receiver who retired a year ago, said today that he’s not thinking about having his number retired and isn’t thinking much about the Lions at all these days.
“I don’t even like to talk Lions too much just because the way our relationship ended,” Johnson told the Detroit Free Press. “If they see me around here, we’ll see. But hey, I don’t know. I just didn’t feel like I was treated the way I should have been treated on the way out. That’s all. I mean, it’s all good. I’m not tripping. I don’t feel any kind of way, just hey, that’s what they did. Hey, it is what is.”
Asked to elaborate on how he was mistreated, Johnson declined.
“I mean, it’s simple,” he said. “It’s simple. It’s easy when you think about it.”
Johnson may be referring to the Lions’ decision to force Johnson to re-pay part of his signing bonus when he retired with a year left on his contract. When a player retires with time left on his contract, teams are allowed to require him to pay back a prorated portion of his signing bonus. But teams sometimes waive that right as a gesture of goodwill toward a valued member of the franchise. Johnson may have felt slighted when the Lions told him he had to pay up.
As a Lion follower, it seemed like he was treated quite well……
Usually these sad post retirement relationship stories are published in the Milwaukee Sentinel.
quitters get nothing
Mega talent who almost eclipsed 2000 yards receiving in a single season, being mistreated by the classless organization he played for. He does not even care about retiring his # there, that should tell you all you need to know!! No surprise the Lions have never won a Super Bowl..Oh wait never been to one. Hey Detroit at least you might HOST one soon!! Only franchise to complete the dream 0 – 16.
He caught them off-guard with his unexpected decision to hang up his cleats. He forced the Lions to make adjustments they were not prepared to make. He had an obligation to keep the team informed well in advance, but didn’t do so. Sure, he’s a great player and all, but respect goes both ways. You _ _ _ _ with me, we’ll _ _ _ _ with you. It’s a business and it’s a two-way street. Nobody is feeling sorry for the Lions and I’m not feeling sorry for him.
Johnson, your biggest asset was that you could jump high.
Can definitely see his side, but economics vary across the country. Things aren’t especially rosy in Detroit.
Megatron DID make more $ than any other WR in NFL history during his career.
“10 years I worked for that company, 10 years! All I’ve got to show for it is a lousy $130 million! I’m bitter.”.
Sounds like he wanted them to celebrate the fact he was retiring like some franchises do when a great is retiring, which is ridiculous because he was relatively unexpected until the year in which he actually retired. The Lions I’m sure we’re upset that their best player is deciding to retire 4-5 years ahead of when they planned.
Barry Sanders, then Calvin Johnson. Seems like all-time great players would rather walk away from the game than continue to live in Detroit and play for the Lions. Can’t say that I blame them.
GenXJ says:
May 20, 2017 5:15 PM
You sound like a typical Viking troll that likes to get drunk and pick fights for no reason.
Look no further than the Star Tribune and Rhett Ellison for ex-player superlatives.
Heck, you can read the Trib article today about Zimmer if you are curious how bad things are in Minnesota.
He made over 113 million from the Lions. If that isn’t being treated well enough he should go cry privately.
SMH
The Lions certainly didn’t need that extra money to put toward adding on to their trophy case.
I loved watching him play even against the team I root for and in fact, the Packers should contact him and see if the can talk him back into playing – he could get the Lions back that way :~)
