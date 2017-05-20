Former Dolphins G.M. lands with the Bills

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane has lined up a growing list of scouts and executives who are either on pace for big jobs or who have previously held them.

The latest additions to a front office being largely rebuilt from scratch include former Dolphins G.M. Dennis Hickey, via the Buffalo News. Hickey will work as a Senior College Scout in Buffalo.

The Bills also hired Curtis Rukavina as a Pro Scout and re-hired three members of the personnel department who were fired in the post-draft purge: Doug Majeski (a 28-year employee of the team), Brian Fisher (a 10-year employee of the team), and Gerald Dixon (who had been hired in 2014).

Hickey has a connection to Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen; they worked in Miami at the same time. Hickey also has a connection, sort of, to Bills director of player personnel Brian Gaine. After Hickey was hired to be the Miami G.M., Gaine left the Dolphins for the Texans.

Hickey was viewed as a none-of-the-above-style option for the Dolphins in 2014, given the difficulties the Dolphins were experiencing in finding willing candidates to replace Jeff Ireland and, at the time, the rampant sense of dysfunction engulfing the operation.

In Buffalo, there recently has been a rampant sense of dysfunction. Between the hiring of coach Sean McDermott, the arrival of Beane, and the accumulation of a potentially strong staff of scouts and evaluators, the Bills could be moving in the same direction as the Dolphins.

As both continue to try to box each other out so that they can chase the Patriots unfettered.