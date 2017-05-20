Happy 90th birthday, Bud Grant

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant has reached another milestone that the rest of us should hope we can eventually achieve. The former three-sport athlete at the University of Minnesota, NBA player, NFL player, CFL player, four-time Grey Cup-winning coach, and four-time Super Bowl coach turns 90 today.

“How does it feel?” Grant said Friday at his last (until the next) garage sale, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Well, I just came back from turkey hunting in Nebraska. The week before that, I was with my son hunting turkeys up by Battle Lake and Ottertail. Between that, I was in Wisconsin for their fishing opener. So I don’t know that I feel any different.”

Grant will muster the wind to blow out four score and 10 candles at his Bloomington home, with his six children, 19 grand-children, and 12 great-grandchildren surrounding him. With the exception of one great-grandchild who lives in Seattle, they all live within 30 minutes of Grant’s home.

“I can’t do the things I used to do,” Grant said. “I’m stooped over, and I got an arthritic back. I got two artificial knees. Modern medicine can keep us going, but the main thing is if you’ve got your mind. I’m lucky. I can entertain myself with my memory.”

Grant’s hopes to catch his “closest friend,” 97-year-old Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman. He served as G.M. of the Minneapolis Lakers when Grant played for the team, after playing basketball, baseball, and football for the Golden Gophers.

As a boy, sports entered Grant’s life as a way to recover from polio. (Yes, polio.)

“My doctor told my dad, ‘Get the kid a baseball glove and let him go running around,'” Grant said. “One leg was shorter than the other. I didn’t have it as severe as some people had it. Right now, one foot is smaller than the other. That’s the only residue I got from polio.”

So there’s another thing to add to a length of amazing accomplishments for Grant. Chances are he’ll figure out how to add a few more accomplishments to the list, with one of them quite possibly being catching Sid Hartman.