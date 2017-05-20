 Skip to content

Rams think as long as they win, fans won’t care about the stadium

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 20, 2017, 6:24 AM EDT
Are Los Angeles Rams fans frustrated by the news that the team’s new stadium will be a year late in opening? Not as long as they win.

That’s the word from Rams COO Kevin Demoff, who said he thinks the fans just want to see the team turn it around.

“The biggest thing that fans care about is that we play better football,” Demoff said.

The Rams are coming off a 4-12 season in their first year in Los Angeles and they haven’t had a winning record since 2003 in St. Louis, so the fans are certainly eager to see them win. Preferably before the new stadium opens in 2020.

2 Responses to “Rams think as long as they win, fans won’t care about the stadium”
  1. hakunamangata says: May 20, 2017 6:27 AM

    So they’re going to disappoint their fans on two fronts then.

  2. jimnaizeeum says: May 20, 2017 6:35 AM

    But to win you need a qb, and from what I saw last year they don’t have one on their roster.

