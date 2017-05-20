Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Bills special teams coordinator Danny Crossman has now worked for three different head coaches in Buffalo.

Renovations continue at the Dolphins’ stadium, with $50 million in upgrades to clubs and suites.

If the Jets want to get rid of Sheldon Richardson, why don’t they just take what they can get?

Patriots WR Julian Edelman recently spent the day with an eight-year-old leukemia survivor.

20 years ago today, NFL owners approved the lease for the Bengals at their replacement for Riverfront Stadium.

Browns DE Myles Garrett signed his rookie contract with Seal’s Kiss from a Rose playing in the background. (I would have gone with this one instead.)

Rookie LB Keion Adams is proud to be a Steeler.

Second-year Ravens LB Kamalei Correa is hoping to swipe a starting job.

A race of the fastest Texans was too close to call.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer insists that Colts S Malik Hooker is an excellent tackler.

New Jaguars executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin won’t have to travel as far for the 2017 Jay Fund’s Celebrity Golf Classic.

The stadium in which the Titans play needs significant upgrades, and like most teams in the NFL the Titans surely will try to get someone else to pay for them.

Is it just a matter of time before Chad Kelly supplants Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch as the Broncos’ starting quarterback?

Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ defensive line as OTAs approach.

Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie is expecting a “big leap” from WR Amari Cooper in 2017; “He started off really good last year, and at the end we kind of fell off a little bit, but we’re expecting huge things from Amari this year.”

Chargers players may actually be happy about one more year in Carson, based on the quality of the playing surface. (Until the football games coupled with the soccer matches rip the thing to shreds.)

Could the Cowboys’ offensive line due to take a step backward?

Giants LS Zak DeOssie will co-host the Newark Mentoring Movement golf outing on Monday.

Could the Eagles consider bringing in CB Darrelle Revis?

Playing in a run-heavy offense, Washington sixth-round rookie WR Robert Davis had eight career high-school catches.

The Bears’ assessment of QB Mitchell Trubisky included tasking him with picking a restaurant for dinner during a pre-draft visit to North Carolina, making the reservation, and keeping it all secret. (Trubisky made the reservation under the name “James McMahon.” I would have gone with this one instead.)

Lions first-round rookie LB Jarrad Davis is trying to figure out how to quickly become a team leader.

The cornerback jobs are up for grabs with the Packers.

Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is selling his house in Eden Prairie; the asking price is $695,000, and it has a room with a purple wall and a team logo.

Panthers DE Bryan Cox, Jr. (the son of former NFL players and assistant coach Bryan Cox) will be fighting for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

Scoffing at Saints RB Adrian Peterson’s ability to reach his contractual incentives will give him even more of an incentive to reach them.

Falcons rookies recently got a chance to hobnob with the boss.

The ability to play if necessary and to help teach Jameis Winston attracted the Buccaneers to QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, especially since they had no other quarterback on the roster who could do either.

Cardinals CB Justin Bethel calls taking an 83-percent pay cut “betting on yourself.”

The 49ers are considering signing veteran DL Kedric Golston.

The Seahawks currently have only one kicker on the roster — Blair Walsh.

Here’s a closer look at Rams rookie WR Cooper Kupp; at the end of the video, he identifies fairly modest goals for his NFL career.