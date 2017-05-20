T.J. McDonald will get full reps pending suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

The Dolphins signed former Rams safety T.J. McDonald knowing he’d be subject to an eight-game suspension. They plan to use him in the offseason and preseason as if the suspension doesn’t exist.

“We’re just going to practice him,” coach Adam Gase said Friday, via Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post. “We’re going to give him the reps that he needs. We’ve got to go through our process with him. I’ve played against him, but I haven’t seen him practice and go through a daily routine and all those type of things, so we need to get used to him as he needs to get used to us.”

McDonald’s suspension begins after the final exhibition game. Until then, he has no limitations or restrictions.

“It’s a good signing for us because we feel like that position is something that we didn’t do as well as we needed to,” Gase said. “Last year we got a little thin and some guys had to really step up and play and try to fill into some roles and they were playing multiple roles. We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen this year and we wanted to sign enough guys that we felt comfortable at that spot.”

McDonald ultimately won’t be able to assist the Dolphins in games that count until November 5, against the Raiders. It’s the first game of a potentially grueling stretch that is followed by a Monday night game at Carolina, a short-week Sunday game at New England, a visit from the Broncos, and a Monday night home game against the Patriots.

Once McDonald is back, he and Reshad Jones could give the Dolphins a potent last line of defense.

“He’s a guy you can definitely pick his brain and learn a lot from,” McDonald said of Jones, via Lieser. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him, definitely. . . . We’re physical players, definitely guys that can get on the ball, and anytime you add that together it’s good.