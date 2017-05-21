Mike Zimmer: We have strong support system for Michael Floyd

Posted by Josh Alper on May 21, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

Michael Floyd will be able to serve the rest of the house arrest sentence he received for last year’s DUI arrest in Minnesota, which means the wide receiver will be able to join the Vikings for workouts.

Coach Mike Zimmer called that an “important” development for the free agent acquisition because it will give him more time than expected to work with the Vikings before the start of the season. Zimmer also believes the team has the right kind of system in place to ensure Floyd avoids further trouble.

“We understand [his legal history]. We always try to weigh every situation,” Zimmer said, via ESPN.com. “But you know, he’s from here. I think he has a good support system with [former Notre Dame teammates] Harrison Smith and Kyle Rudolph, partly. A lot of those things were factored into it.”

If things go as the Vikings hope, Floyd will be part of a passing game that can move beyond the steady diet of short stuff that helped Sam Bradford’s completion percentage more than it helped on the scoreboard.