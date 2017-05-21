Report: Alterraun Verner out of shape in workout for Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 21, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Former Buccaneers cornerback Alterraun Verner is one of the few remaining available players in our Free Agent Hot 100. So why is he still available?

It may be that he’s out of shape. The Florida Times-Union reports that Verner worked out for the Jaguars but didn’t look good.

“He was a little out of shape. Word is they will do a do-over,” the paper quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The 28-year-old Verner was a Pro Bowler for the Titans in 2013 and signed a four-year, $26.5 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2014. He was released this offseason after three years in Tampa.

The Jaguars’ top three cornerbacks are Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Aaron Colvin. Verner could provide some veteran depth, if he can get into good enough shape that the Jaguars want to sign him.