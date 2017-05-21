 Skip to content

Seahawks sign third-rounder Nazair Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on May 21, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT
The Seahawks have the sixth member of their 2017 draft class under contract.

The team announced that they have signed third-round defensive tackle Nazair Jones to a four-year contract. With Jones signed, the Seahawks are left with five unsigned picks.

Jones declared for the draft after making 21 starts for North Carolina and ended his college career with 21 tackles for loss. Many of those came against the run and Jones projects to be a rotational piece for Seattle to deploy against the ground game in the pros as well.

The Seahawks also drafted defensive lineman Malik McDowell in the second round last month. He is one of the five players yet to sign a deal with the team.

2 Responses to “Seahawks sign third-rounder Nazair Jones”
  1. kamthechancellor says: May 21, 2017 9:57 AM

    Defense is going to be stout again this year.

  2. hdavid61 says: May 21, 2017 9:59 AM

    Great add for Seattle along with McDowell. Seattle also added Bama’s Jarren Reed last year in the second round. Strong youth at DT/DE

