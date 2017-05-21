Seahawks sign third-rounder Nazair Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on May 21, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

The Seahawks have the sixth member of their 2017 draft class under contract.

The team announced that they have signed third-round defensive tackle Nazair Jones to a four-year contract. With Jones signed, the Seahawks are left with five unsigned picks.

Jones declared for the draft after making 21 starts for North Carolina and ended his college career with 21 tackles for loss. Many of those came against the run and Jones projects to be a rotational piece for Seattle to deploy against the ground game in the pros as well.

The Seahawks also drafted defensive lineman Malik McDowell in the second round last month. He is one of the five players yet to sign a deal with the team.