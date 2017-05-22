Bears considering moving Kyle Long again

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 22, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT

The Bears have been fortunate that Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long is versatile, and they’re thinking about tapping into that again.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are considering moving Long to left guard this year and flipping free agent pickup Josh Sitton to right guard.

Long has played tackle in the past, but the Bears obviously prefer him inside. The only complication to this move is that Long’s still rehabbing last year’s ankle injury, so it’s unclear when the adjustment will begin.

Sitton has plenty of experience at right guard, having started the first four years in Green Bay on the right side. Long hasn’t played left guard since college, but it shouldn’t be that much of a problem for a player of his experience.