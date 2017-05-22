Bucs release Sean Renfree to make room for Ryan Fitzpatrick

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 22, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

The Buccaneers made some paperwork official Monday, and parted ways with a quarterback after adding Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The team announced that the veteran quarterback officially signed his contract. To make room for him on the 90-man roster, they waived quarterback Sean Renfree.

The Bucs signed the former Falcons backup earlier this offseason. Renfree played two games for the Falcons in 2015, but was released last year in the preseason and wasn’t with a team in 2016.

The Bucs also have Ryan Griffin and undrafted rookie Sefo Liufau on the roster behind starting quarterback Jameis Winston and Fitzpatrick.

They also announced the signings of first-rounder O.J. Howard, and that restricted free agent Jacquies Smith had signed his tender.