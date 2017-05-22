Giovani Bernard to be limited in OTAs, six months after ACL tear

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 22, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has come along well enough after last season’s torn ACL that he can get at least some work in at organized team activities.

Bernard is expected to be a limited participant at OTAs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

In 10 games last season, Bernard had 91 carries for 337 yards and 39 catches for 336 yards. He suffered a torn ACL against the Bills on November 20.

The Bengals’ backfield has grown more crowded this offseason with the arrival of second-round draft pick Joe Mixon. Bernard may get fewer carries this year thanks to the presence of Mixon, although he’ll likely still be an important part of the passing game.