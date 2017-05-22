Jets waive Devin Smith after torn ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

The Jets haven’t gotten much return on the second-round pick they used on wide receiver Devin Smith in the 2015 draft and that wasn’t going to change this season.

Smith tore his ACL in April and the team waived him with an injury designation on Monday. Should Smith pass through waivers unclaimed, he will revert to injured reserve. The Jets could also reach an injury settlement with Smith and cut him loose altogether, although that decision could wait until they see how his recovery progresses.

It’s the second time Smith has torn his ACL since joining the Jets. He suffered the first injury late in the 2015 season and missed 12 games last year while he was rehabbing. He caught one pass for 20 yards to go with nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season.

The Jets signed wide receiver Deshon Foxx, who they signed in January and waived earlier this month to make room for undrafted free agent signings.