Josh Dobbs signs with Steelers

The Steelers took a quarterback in the draft for the first time since 2013 and they now have him under contract.
Fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs tweeted out a picture of his contract signing on Monday. He’s the sixth member of the team’s eight-player draft class to agree to a deal.
Dobbs started 35 games for the University of Tennessee and had a 53-29 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the course of his career in Knoxville. He also left school as their all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for a quarterback.
Landry Jones signed a two-year extension this offseason so Dobbs will likley be starting out his NFL career as the No. 3 quarterback in Pittsburgh. Both moves came after Ben Roethlisberger mused about retirement earlier this year and a strong showing for Dobbs in practices could have him set to move up a couple of rungs should Roethlisberger go through with it at some point in the near future.
Good luck to him.
I will say though, that in four years of watching him play at Tennessee that I never felt confident in his ability to throw the ball with consistency.
Smart guy with a good head on his shoulders and do truly hope he can evolve his game in the pros.
He will need to work on his mechanics for sure but so did Brady at some point in his pro career. The Steelers need to go back to how they won SBs, play great defense, running the football and let the QB manage the game. No reason they can’t do that with Dobbs.
idk if he’s nfl material…he certainly underwhelmed in ten-e-key
Well, if the NFL doesn’t work out for Dobbs, there is always NASA
He is an actual rocket scientist (aerospace engineer)
And yet coaches still asked him if he had trouble remembering the playbook.
Dobbs with Shazier might raise some eyebrows.