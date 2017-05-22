Marshawn Lynch leads hundreds of fans on Oakland bike tour

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 22, 2017, 5:54 AM EDT

Marshawn Lynch came out of retirement to join his hometown team, and he’s having some fun with his hometown fans.

The Raiders running back tweeted a picture of himself sitting on a bike on Friday, with the words, “2morrow at Oakland Tech, 1 o’clock.” That was all it took to get hundreds of fans to show up on their bikes at the appointed time and place.

The huge group then rode through Oakland, to Berkeley and then back to their starting point. Videos posted on social media showed a huge group of bikers, young and old, male and female, black and white, all having a good time on the impromptu Tour de Oakland.

Lynch hasn’t even suited up in the Silver and Black yet, but he may already be the Raiders’ most popular player. He loves Oakland, and Oakland loves him.