Matt Elam arrested for grand theft, battery

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Former Ravens first-round pick and current free agent Matt Elam has landed in legal trouble for the second time this year.

Elam was arrested and booked in Delray Beach, Florida on charges of grand theft and battery. TMZ Sports first reported news of the arrest and details beyond the $4,500 bond for Elam’s release aren’t known at the moment.

Elam was also arrested on charges of marijuana possession with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of hydrocodone in February.

Elam became a free agent a short time later as his rookie deal was up and the Ravens opted not to exercise their option on his contract for the 2017 season. The 2013 first-round pick had four tackles in nine games last year and there haven’t been any reports of interest in his services as a football player this offseason. That seems unlikely to change given Monday’s developments.