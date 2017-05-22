Matt Elam arrested for grand theft, battery

Former Ravens first-round pick and current free agent Matt Elam has landed in legal trouble for the second time this year.
Elam was arrested and booked in Delray Beach, Florida on charges of grand theft and battery. TMZ Sports first reported news of the arrest and details beyond the $4,500 bond for Elam’s release aren’t known at the moment.
Elam was also arrested on charges of marijuana possession with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of hydrocodone in February.
Elam became a free agent a short time later as his rookie deal was up and the Ravens opted not to exercise their option on his contract for the 2017 season. The 2013 first-round pick had four tackles in nine games last year and there haven’t been any reports of interest in his services as a football player this offseason. That seems unlikely to change given Monday’s developments.
Unfortunate how things have turned out for him. I remember though many people thought the Ravens reached on this pick, with Elam being only 5’10” and a little over 200lbs. But what he lacked in size he made up for in speed.
I remember that too. It is too bad his behavior did not match his ability. Many people regard Elam as the Raven’s biggest draft bust. Given what they got for their $6.7 million I would agree.
Every time you mention this loser I think you are talking about the kicker for the Broncos
Battery? Has to be a case of mistaken identity.
A rare first round bust for Ozzie.
The Raven Way.
What a waste of talent.