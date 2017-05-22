 Skip to content

Michael Oher’s absence not just concussion-related

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2017
Panthers left tackle Michael Oher, whose career resurgence was derailed by an early-season concussion that caused him to miss 13 games and counting, continues to be absent from the team. But it’s more than the concussion keeping him away, reportedly.

Via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers aren’t expecting Oher to show up on Tuesday for the launch of OTAs. Person reports that the absence isn’t solely related to the concussion.

Oher also is dealing with personal issues. Those included an April altercation with an Uber driver in Nashville. As Person notes, Oher also seemed to be out of shape in the mugshot arising from the Uber incident.

The Panthers haven’t written Oher off, but between the signing of Matt Kalil and the drafting in round two of Taylor Moton, Carolina seems to be preparing to move on without Oher.

2 Responses to “Michael Oher’s absence not just concussion-related”
  1. classclown71 says: May 22, 2017 3:33 PM

    Hmmmm, I wonder if he’ll be blindsided by this news….

  2. Should I Be Offended by Redskins? says: May 22, 2017 3:50 PM

    He shouldn’t be threatened by the signing of Matt Kalil.

