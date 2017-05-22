Mike Zimmer will miss some OTAs after eighth eye surgery

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer disclosed over the weekend that he recently had an eighth surgical procedure on his right eye. On Monday, Zimmer has disclosed that the development will cause him to miss some of the team’s OTA sessions.

Zimmer told Paul Allen of KFAN that the fourth-year coach will miss an undetermined number of offseason practice sessions while he rests at home following the latest operation.

“We all agree Mike’s health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term,” the Vikings said in a statement. “We anticipate Mike back on the field in a few weeks.”

The OTA process represents the culmination of the offseason program, during which much of the offense and defense for the coming season is installed. Apart from the impact of Zimmer’s absence on this preparations, the situation will serve for any of the players who were on the roster last year as a reminder of one of the most bizarre and disappointing seasons in team history.