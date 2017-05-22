 Skip to content

Nevada, NFL may be at odds over mobile betting at Raiders games

It won’t be easy for the NFL to keep gambling at arm’s length when the Raiders are playing in Las Vegas.

The latest example of that comes from the Nevada Gaming Commission, which plans to allow fans to place bets inside the Raiders’ new stadium, using mobile apps that are legal within Nevada state lines.

The NFL, of course, isn’t keen on that, and the Raiders’ lease in the stadium specifically prohibits “any Gaming or Gambling, the maintaining or operating of a Gaming Establishment and/or sports wagering or any wagering on racing or other non-sports events.” But Nevada Gaming Commission chairman Tony Alamo told ESPN that his commission, not the league’s lease with the stadium authority, would make the rules about where mobile betting is allowed.

“The NFL has not approached me for any policy decisions,” Alamo said. “The Nevada Gaming Commission is the policy maker for the state of Nevada and gaming, and they have not approached us in any shape, way or form.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN in the Raiders “are required to abide by League rules on the matter.” But do the Raiders have the authority to prevent people from betting on mobile apps if the Gaming Commission allows it? That’s one of many questions that is sure to come up as the anti-gambling NFL navigates the uncharted territory of playing in America’s gambling capital.

  1. tdskinz says: May 22, 2017 6:17 PM

    You can bet this isn’t the last time we hear about matter.

  2. imcornholious says: May 22, 2017 6:19 PM

    I bet this gets interesting….

  3. theaveragecharlie says: May 22, 2017 6:21 PM

    …and so it begins.

  4. sfsugator says: May 22, 2017 6:29 PM

    lol…. no way the NFL doesn’t want them betting in Vegas. Good Luck with that and the train wreck begins already.

  5. bighoser says: May 22, 2017 6:30 PM

    How are they going to block it? They don’t want to block cell phone data service and if they tried to block legit sites based on your location, there are ways around that. Stupid!!! Let the gambling happen out in the open as then we can then see if some point shaving or other stuff might be going on based on betting. Just don’t explicitly endorse it.

  6. jimnaizeeum says: May 22, 2017 6:32 PM

    I’d bet on Mark Davis having the worst haircut in Vegas.

  7. jag1959 says: May 22, 2017 6:33 PM

    It’s an absurdist disagreement. The NFL can’t possibly prevent someone from using a mobile app inside the stadium. Their only concern should be with players and team personnel over whom they do have authority.

  8. guyjuneguyjune says: May 22, 2017 6:38 PM

    GET READY TO U-N-R-A-V-E-L!

  9. citizenstrange says: May 22, 2017 6:42 PM

    That is like the NFL moving the Raiders to the beach but saying they won’t allow any sand. A very hollow and superficial threat.

  10. boblavoie says: May 22, 2017 6:47 PM

    Here is a league that refused Bob Kraft a casino on his property but okays a stadium and franchise in the middle of Vegas? What’s that about?

  11. MichaelEdits says: May 22, 2017 6:52 PM

    Odds are Nevada wins this one.

  12. harrisonhits2 says: May 22, 2017 6:53 PM

    “But do the Raiders have the authority to prevent people from betting on mobile apps if the Gaming Commission allows it? ”

    No they don’t, especially after taking 3/4 of a billion dollars of public money there.

    Now watch the NFL act all surprised that the Raiders have landed on a slippery slope in getting that public money. The Gaming Commission has every intention of recovering it directly from NFL fans betting at Raiders games, make no mistake about that.

    And guess what Roger, the Nevada Gaming Commission is one group that won’t give a damn what the NFL wants. You took the money, now you have to eat what they’re serving.

  13. patriots123456 says: May 22, 2017 6:55 PM

    The NFL doesn’t like anything their greedy little paws aren’t getting a cut on.

    It’s always all about the money with the NFL.

  14. mongo3401 says: May 22, 2017 7:09 PM

    NFL can’t tell a state what it can and cannot do

  15. mmack66 says: May 22, 2017 7:17 PM

    Brought to you by Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

  16. jimmyjohns01 says: May 22, 2017 7:31 PM

    Only if they pay to be the “official” gambling app if the NFL and NFL takes 2% of all cash outs.

