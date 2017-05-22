New overtime rule could let receiving team win with just a field goal

When the NFL changed its overtime rule in 2012, it was supposed to guarantee both teams the ball, unless the team that received the overtime kickoff scored a touchdown on its first possession. But as the NFL prepares to change its overtime rule again, that “guarantee” is no longer so solid.
The league is expected this week to shorten overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. That means that if the team that receives the opening kickoff marches into field goal range on a long, sustained drive, it could just try to run out the clock until there’s a second or two left in the game, send out the field goal team and win the game with a kickoff at the end of a 10-minute opening possession.
Granted, 10-minute possessions are rare, but they’re not unheard of: According to Pro Football Reference, since 1999 there have been 29 possessions that took 10 or more minutes off the clock and ended in a field goal. An additional seven possessions that took 10 or more minutes off the clock ended in a missed field goal.
There’s never been a 15-minute possession (the longest drive of any kind in the Pro Football Reference database lasted 12:29), so this wasn’t a concern with the longer, 15-minute overtime. But with a 10-minute overtime, it’s a real possibility that a receiving team could win with a field goal, and the kicking team never gets the ball.
I had to click on that link to the longest drive, and much to my surprise, Andy Reid wasn’t coaching either team.
Seems more likely that the team would shoot for a more reasonable 7ish minute drive and try to force the other team to quickly work their way down field, increasing the chances that the 2nd team to have possession makes a critical, game ending mistake.
This would have to be coached absolutely perfectly to work, and the opposing defense would have to let them do it, too. This would be very, very tremendously rare, but I’d love to see a coach be smart enough to pull it off.
I don’t like the idea of reducing the OT period to 10 minutes. No other professional league changes their OT period to less time. But if they want to reduce the period to 10 minutes, then go back to the first score wins the game.
They need to handle OT the same as college football does.
You dont even need a 10 minute drive. The 10 minute drive just ends it without any hope for the other team. 9 minutes takes the option of running completely away from the opposing team and likely forces them to play without timeouts. If you can last 8 minutes you take away the run but leave the timeouts and force them to score in the 2 minute offense
I think this is an idiotic rule change. Each team should be guaranteed at least 1 possession.
The NFL is ust so Dumb sometimes. The OT rules already suck and the changes would make the even worse.
How many of these drives took place with around 10 minutes left in the half – or end of the game?
The defense will call TO’s and force the offense into making even more plays to make this happen. You can’t just cherry pick a stat and apply it to a situation where the teams would obviously act differently under the circumstances.
It’s overtime. You had 4 quarters to outscore the other team. A field goal is fine.
I don’t respect any sport that doesn’t give both teams equal attempts at victory.
If your defense gives up a 10 minute drive you deserve to lose.
I’m still waiting for someone to explain why the NFL doesn’t just let the game end in a tie during the regular season.
How many of those drives were run in the 4th quarter when the clock is stopped for going out of bounds (last 5 minutes), there’s a 2 minute warning and teams are most likely to use timeouts?
A 10 minute drive to in the 1st/3rd quarter is very different from one in the 4th quarter.
ajg314 says:
May 22, 2017 8:59 AM
I don’t like the idea of reducing the OT period to 10 minutes. No other professional league changes their OT period to less time.
Hockey?
Basketball?
Wow, 29 in 17 years…nothing to see here, move along.
Thank God the league never asks their fans what they think, that would be insane.
SMH.
TD rule is fine. Did anyone want to see the Falcons barf all over the end of SB 51 with a depressing, backwards marching four and out while Arthur Blank stared into space like a shipwreck survivor? No.
like walker1191 says: I’m still waiting for someone to explain why the NFL doesn’t just let the game end in a tie during the regular season…
I’m old, maybe confused, but what exactly is so wrong about a tie?
ajg314 says:
May 22, 2017 8:59 AM
No other professional league changes their OT period to less time.
The NHL only plays 5 minutes in the regular season.
The NBA only plays 5 minutes.
Baseball would be the only sport that plays a “full period” of “overtime” to decide games if the NFL approves the 10 minute period.
Statistically speaking, less than a 0.25% chance does not equal “a real possibility”
Stoooopid sensitive submit button.
To finish, that is one out of every 400 overtimes would end that way.
For the love of God….quit changing the rules of the game….
IDIOTS. JUST LEAVE IT BE.
Good. Play defense if you don’t get the ball. Life isn’t fair. One of these days, everyone will wake up to that fact.
So it’s back to “sudden death” OT?
You want to fix OT? Just do this; In OT no punts or PATs are allowed, and sudden death scoring rules apply. ***fixed**
An even better OT fix is to get rid of OT and let the game end in a tie, which they can still do after OT…
[The League]: “Well, we want to improve the won/loss numbers so we’ll let these two battle for a capriciously decided term of minutes that guarantees all of our fans are dissatisfied.”
“I don’t like the idea of reducing the OT period to 10 minutes. No other professional league changes their OT period to less time. But if they want to reduce the period to 10 minutes, then go back to the first score wins the game.”
Literally every sport plays an “overtime” shorter than the normal period.
Baseball doesn’t play 9 innings after the 9th, in theory it’s one inning.
Hockey 5 minutes
NBA 5 minutes
Soccer 15 minutes x 2.
My primary issue with this is that the impetus is to make sure games finish within the TV window, not for any competitive or player safety reason.
About 24 years ago when my good friends & I started a FF league it was great….BUT EVERY YEAR people wanted to TWEEK the rules…after 5 or 6 years of this, half the owners left because of the incesent rule changes. This is what the NFL has become.
Go back to first score wins. Eliminate the coin flip. Whoever has the ball at the end of regulation kicks off to start overtime. This will give incentive to win in regulation than playing for the tie. The new time of ot won’t matter. Just win, Baby!
I don’t think the owners are football fans.
Either switch it to sudden-death, play a full extra quarter, or just go to the college overtime rules
Such a small percentage of games go to OT it’s silly to mess with the time-length. The constant stoppages and delays during regulation time have fans fed up LONG before OT ever rolls around.
But it’s still not “ending on a field goal”. It’s ending at the expiration of the clock. The field goal is just what heppened at the end. Just like what could happen at the end of regulation.
With the skills and range of NFL kickers today, a 50 yard field goal is almost a gimme. So the necessity to drive the length of the field just to risk a turnover is vastly reduced. Two or three first downs can get you into field goal range. That reduces the likelihood of time-consuming drives that would deny a team possession of the ball.
I’m just here to read the “let’s do college overtime” comments.
The NFL, fixing what’s not broken since 2006