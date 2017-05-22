 Skip to content

OBJ is a no-show for Day One of OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Uh-oh, OBJ.

The Giants receiver, entering his fourth NFL season, skipped the first day of the team’s Organized Team Activities, according to Dan Duggan of NJ.com. Duggan says the reason for the absence isn’t known, and that it’s likewise unknown whether he’ll show up for any of the other nine OTA sessions.

The practices are voluntary, but as the on-field culmination of the offseason program they take on greater importance than other April-to-June workouts. With Beckham eligible for a new contract following the completion of his third season, it’s possible that he’s choosing to stay away in order to get paid.

The Giants have another OTA on Tuesday, and then again on Thursday. Thursday’s practice will be open to the media. Coach Ben McAdoo technically can’t say or do anything to suggest that presence is required; however, some coaches have a way of making their frustration known, private or publicly.

5 Responses to “OBJ is a no-show for Day One of OTAs”
  1. redlikethepig says: May 22, 2017 8:34 PM

    He;s in Miami where all good things happen to NFL players.

  2. lightninhopkins says: May 22, 2017 8:39 PM

    Pay the man.

  3. bighairbingopro says: May 22, 2017 8:44 PM

    DIVA!!!!!

  4. jermainewiggins says: May 22, 2017 8:48 PM

    Hes probably on a boat in miami and the media world will freak out over it…

  5. tylawspick6 says: May 22, 2017 8:49 PM

    here we go

    cap hell coming

    stupid draft pick

