Patriots add another receiver

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

The New England Patriots have cornered the market on skill-position players in 2017. They’ve now added another. Sort of.

The team has announced signing of receiver DeAndrew White. But White isn’t a new arrival. After being cut by the 49ers last September, White spent most of the year on the New England practice squad.

White appeared in four game as an updraft rookie in 2015, catching two passes for 18 yards. White also returned six kicks for 142 yards and returned one punt for four yards.

He’s one of 11 receivers currently on the roster, with Brandin Cooks being the highest profile arrival in 2017, by far.