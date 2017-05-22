Patriots add another receiver

The New England Patriots have cornered the market on skill-position players in 2017. They’ve now added another. Sort of.
The team has announced signing of receiver DeAndrew White. But White isn’t a new arrival. After being cut by the 49ers last September, White spent most of the year on the New England practice squad.
White appeared in four game as an updraft rookie in 2015, catching two passes for 18 yards. White also returned six kicks for 142 yards and returned one punt for four yards.
He’s one of 11 receivers currently on the roster, with Brandin Cooks being the highest profile arrival in 2017, by far.
Whatever BB wants to do or whomever he wants to add to the team is almost certainly the right decision.
Guessing they’re thinking more a special teamer/returner alongside Slater so that Edelman won’t need to take turns?
How long until he reads tommy’s cheating playbook?
James White, DeAndrew White … add a few more, give them similar jersey numbers and Harbaugh’s head will implode on national television.
exinsidetrader says:
May 22, 2017 5:25 PM
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I have to agree and I’m not even a Pats fan. Bill Belichick is the best coach/GM in the game today and possibly the best ever.
Brady will effectively make the choice, based on who has the intelligence and talent to follow his calls. With 11 receivers on the roster, he will be very demanding.
The Almighty Cabbage says:
May 22, 2017 6:29 PM
NO KIDDING!!!…For Belichick to strengthen his team the way he has…without mortgaging the future, unheard of in salary cap era…They are loaded.
There just are not many open slots on the team particularly at wideout. Currently there’s 5 locks at WR on the roster and 6 players slugging it out to be the practice squad receiver. The battle at TE behind Gronkowski and Allen shapes up to be far more interesting.
Camp fodder and possible return to the practice squad. If Belichick didn’t see positive progress from him last year he wouldn’t have brought him back.
I guess all the teams but the pats have a cap
There’s gonna be some capable receivers cut from this roster for other teams to add. It’ll be interesting to see which ones make the final 53.
Updraft rookie??
Yeah the Patriots have the same cap as everyone and I doubt this guy will be making much. I’m guessing other teams made similar roster moves today. Weak Comment.