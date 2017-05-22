Rams sign two ahead of OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

The Rams will kick off organized team activities on Tuesday with a couple of new players on the roster.

The team announced the moves on Monday along with a pair of deletions from the roster. They have signed defensive tackles Omarius Bryant and A.J. Jefferson while waiving offensive lineman Kwayde Miller. They also announced that defensive back Dravious Wright has left the team.

This will be Bryant’s second stint with an NFL team since going undrafted out of Western Kentucky. He was initially signed by the Ravens earlier this month, but was waived a few days later when the Ravens needed roster space for others.

Jefferson had 35 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his four years at Mississippi State.