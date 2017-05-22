Reggie Bush still wants to play

Reggie Bush had one of the worst seasons in NFL history last year, becoming the first running back ever to carry the ball more than 10 times and finish with negative rushing yardage. But he still thinks he has something to offer.
Bush, the free agent running back, told NFL Media he’s eager to sign with an NFL team and expects to be in the league in 2017.
“That’s my plan,” Bush said. “Going into year 12, I still feel like I have a lot left to prove, a lot left to give this game before I’m done. I don’t want to put a number on how many years I have left. I think once you get past year 10, you just gotta take it one year at a time and go from there. I’m still excited, still looking forward to playing football again this season, still staying in shape, still working out. I plan to be somewhere in September.”
Bush, who played in 13 games for the Bills last year and finished with 12 carries for negative three yards, said some teams are interested.
“I’ve spoken to a few teams, yes,” Bush said. “But I’m gonna be patient and make sure I make the right decision for me and for my family.”
The 32-year-old Bush was one of the most exciting players in college football history at USC and has had a solid if somewhat disappointing NFL career. It’s hard to believe he has much left, but he doesn’t want anyone else telling him he’s done.
Slightly disappointing NFL career is an understatement.
I remember he was being touted as the next great running back of our generation, drawing Barry Sanders-like comparisons.
I was rooting for the guy, but he never really panned out as a feature back in the NFL, save for the one season in Miami were he broke 1,000 yds, and he has had a myriad of injuries.
1. Takes money from an agent while in school… promises to sign with that agent when he declares for the draft.
2. Goes back on his word and signs with a different agent and refuses to reimburse the other agent.
3. Continues to refuse to reimburse the guy after being threatened with a lawsuit.
4. Refuses to settle with the guy until the jury is coming back from deliberations… decides to finally pay the guy what he owes him. But too late for USC to avoid bans, loss of scholarships, etc… because all of his dirty laundry was already aired in court.
5. Has his Heisman’s win rescinded. Somehow he “loses” his trophy so he can’t return it to the Heisman committee.
6. Oh, and he dated a adult actress
Reggie…it’s time to solidify your legacy as one of the greatest running backs of all time….in college.
Was anyone else surprised to learn that Reggie Bush hadn’t retired three years ago?
I’m kinda thinking he may be broke, as difficult as that is to believe.
He had some moments in the NFL, but yes, I would say that he never came close to what we thought his career could be.
a 32- Year Old Small One Dimensional RB is not going to have much of a Market at this point.
He did have over 8000 Yards from Scrimmage and 50+ TDs so it is not like he is a bust.
Well, as young men, we’ve all kind of thought that would be cool.
Didn’t he pay that mistress several million to not have a kid and then she did anyway?
He hasn’t made any real money in a few years. Did he get any kind of settlement for that injury a couple years ago?
Title should say:
Reggie Bush still wants a paycheck
When he signs with the Patriots, everyone will be like “I knew it”
He’s not done YET- just one of those guys who won’t get signed until camp
It wasn’t realistic to expect him to be as good in the NFL as he was in college. He was good at lots of different things in college because of his speed and quickness but in the NFL everybody is fast and guys don’t miss many tackles. And he was never big enough or durable enough to be an every down back in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see how Christian McCaffrey’s career plays out because he’s a virtual clone of Bush–same height, same weight, same highlight reels from college.