Ryan Fitzpatrick “excited” to join Buccaneers

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

While it wasn’t quite the same 44-shot uzi-spray that a Jets quarterback once used on the way through the door, a former Jets quarterback has repeatedly uttered the E-word when talking about his new team.

New Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, in comments to the team’s official website (EXCLUSIVE!) used the term “excited” five times.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for me to come to a team that’s really on the rise, with a great young quarterback in Jameis [Winston], just to come and try to provide some of my experiences,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just met him for the first time today. He seems like a great kid, though, lots of energy. I’m very excited to work with him and I think he’s excited to have me here. We’ll get to work pretty soon. . . .

“I think both sides were excited because there are a lot of good pieces here. I just wanted to be a part of it and I’m happy they have me here. . . . I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to get to work.”

The Bucs will be excited if Fitzpatrick doesn’t actually have to play. He’s there to mentor Winston and to be ready to go if/when Winston’s physical style of play gets him injured. (Fitzpatrick also may be expected to coax Winston to play with a little less physicality.)

The fans will be excited if the Buccaneers, regardless of who the quarterback is, can get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. That would definitely have Fitzpatrick feeling excited, given that Fitzpatrick has yet to be on a playoff roster despite 12 prior NFL seasons and now seven different teams.