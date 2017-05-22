Vinny Curry said he played through knee injury last year

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 22, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry responded to a big contract with a lackluster season, but he’s explaining now there was a reason for that.

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, Curry said during an interview on 94 WIP that he tried playing through a knee injury which bothered him all season.

“I messed my MCL up,” Curry said. “I tried to play through it, and in the long run it ended up hurting me. It is going to be a better year, everything has been perfect so far.”

Curry said he suffered the injury prior to the opener against the Browns. He was on the injury report with a knee problem the first three weeks of the season, but then wasn’t listed.

Curry played well in stretches, but had just 2.5 sacks last season, far from what many expected after the Eagles gave him a five-year, $46 million contract extension.

His kind of cap figure ($9 million next season) will keep the attention on him, and with the Eagles using their first-round pick on defensive end Derek Barnett, Curry will need to get back to producing soon.