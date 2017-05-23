Bose renews deal with NFL, with extra exposure coming during replay reviews

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT

The NFL’s new replay system will give its official tablet provider greater exposure when the device is brought onto the field for the referee to consult with the league office. The NFL’s official headset provider will get a bump, too. And that provider presumably has agreed to pay plenty for that privilege.

The league announced on Tuesday that Bose has renewed its agreement to be the official headphone and headset provider of the NFL. “Headset” is the key, given the constant presence of “Bose” on the equipment worn throughout every game by the league’s 32 head coaches.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The twist comes this year when the referee will be wearing the Bose headset not when squirreled away in the sideline replay machine but in the field when the headset and tablet are brought to him from the sideline. The release from the NFL makes only passing reference to use of the Bose headsets for replay, but a league spokesman confirmed that the Bose headset will be used (in lieu of the earpiece through which the league office currently can talk to the referee) during replay reviews, adding value to the Bose partnership.

Bose acquired the sponsorship in 2014, after a 14-year deal with Motorola (believed to be worth $40 million per year in its final years) had expired. Motorola reportedly had offered $50 million per year to renew in 2013, but the league passed — spending a full year with simply the NFL logo on the headsets.

“Bose” will continue to be the name that millions see during NFL games, both on the sidelines and, starting this year, whenever a referee is hearing from the league office what the outcome of any replay reviews will be.