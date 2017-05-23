Bruce Allen doesn’t rule out 2018 franchise tag for Kirk Cousins

The rules of the franchise tag create a strong disincentive against using it for a third time. It may not be enough to keep Washington from doing that in order to hold quarterback Kirk Cousins in place.
Vis CSNMidAtlantic.com, team president Bruce Allen acknowledged on Monday that Cousins could end up being on the wrong end of the franchise tag for three straight years: 2016, 2017, and 2018.
“In the Collective Bargaining Agreement, we really have one year and an option that we can do at the end of next season if we don’t get a contract,” Allen said.
There are two problems with this approach. First, the CBA guarantees Cousins a 44-percent raise over his 2017 salary of $23.94 million. That’s $34.47 million. Which is way too much for Cousins to count against the salary cap for a single season.
Second, the comment from Allen will make it even harder to get a long-term deal done before the looming July 15 deadline. It’s currently believed that the Cousins camp calculates his long-term deal based on the player making $23.94 million in 2017 and getting only a 20-percent raise under the transition tag in 2018 (i.e., $28.72 million). That’s $52.66 million fully guaranteed at signing, over the first two years. With Allen treating the franchise tag as a real possibility, that changes the value of the long-term deal to $58.41 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years.
The difference may not matter, given that Washington doesn’t seem to be inclined to offer even the lower amount. So it’s likely that Cousins will, for the second straight year, operate on a one-year deal.
A third franchise tag, while highly unlikely, isn’t an impossibility. If Cousins plays well and Washington goes deep into the postseason, Washington may have no choice but to pay the $34.47 million for one more year with Cousins.
Regardless, Cousins can’t lose. He will have made nearly $44 million over two years, and he’ll get $34.47 million or $28.78 million for 2018, or a long-term deal from Washington or someone else.
Washington lost two years ago, by not putting good-but-not-great money on the table in 2015, while Cousins still carried injury risk under his rookie deal and had never gotten a big-money contract. They could have had him for considerably less than $43.89 million over two years — and definitely a lot less than $72.67 million or $78.36 million over three years.
They’re now locked in to the former, and they may eventually pay out at much as $78.36 million over three years, an average of $26.12 million per year.
STUPID!
bruce allen is not a real gm! shoulda fired him and kept scot!
A sloshed Scot is 500 times better than bruce!
Geeesh, crap or get off the pot!
Cousins should play hardball with these guys and not sign any long term contract. They need to fear that he will go to SF.
Allen and Goodell are both guys that have cost their employers enormous amounts of money and reputation, yet are kept around because of their sparkling personalities or something.
Negotiations must not be going so well if Allen has to throw out the threat of another franchise tag. The problem is that it isnt much of a threat at all. “Kirk you’d better sign this deal or in a year we’ll be forced to pay $35 million fully guaranteed!!!!”
Oh no, anything but that!!! Only the Dan Snyder Crew could botch things this badly.
please do it
Does anybody else get the feeling this man doesn’t even want to play for the Redskins?
Good for Kirk. It’s nice when the billionaires attempt at screwing the guys who make him his fortune backfire and end up screwing him.
FKTR
Kirk to San Fran 2018
Redskins fans got it bad, Snyders still not running this franchise the right way.
Love how Cousins in happily taking the franchise tag while at the same time completely screwing over the Redskins cap management, all because the GM was too hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal that would have benefited both sides – now he’s paying the price for waiting too long.
all this middling over a mediocre qb. good lord. welcome to cleveland east.
“Allen acknowledged on Monday that Cousins could end up being on the wrong end of the franchise tag for three straight years: 2016, 2017, and 2018.”
$78M over 3 years makes Cousins “being on the wrong end” a tough sell. He has continued to bet on himself and win.
It’s so bizarre. Based on talk and actions, the Redskins evidently THINK they’re playing hardball with real leverage. Yet the reality is Cousins will have extracted more than his market value from them over a couple of years – then very possibly hand pick a new team, for only a measly compensatory pick 1 year later.
Strategy and leverage indeed…
How is making $35 million dollars the wrong end of anything?