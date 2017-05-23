Buccaneers ink a trio of draft picks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

On the same day that the Buccaneers launched their annual offseason Organized Team Activities, a trio of players signed their rookie contracts.

Agreed to terms were third-round linebacker Kendell Beckwith (pictured), fifth-round running back Jeremy McNichols, and seventh-round defensive tackle Steve Tu’ikolovatu.

