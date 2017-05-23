Calvin Johnson joins Raiders for first week of OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Ten years ago, the Raiders didn’t want Calvin Johnson. They now do. Sort of.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Johnson will join the Raiders during the first week of Organized Team Activities. He’ll attend as a guest of offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

It’s unclear whether Johnson will be observing or participating in any of the coaching. It’s also unclear whether Johnson is dipping his toe in the water regarding the possibility of coming back to football in a non-playing capacity.

The Raiders held the first overall pick in the draft in 2007. They took quarterback Jamarcus Russell, passing on Johnson and greasing the skids for a tailspin that the franchise finally is emerging from.