Calvin Johnson joins Raiders for first week of OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Ten years ago, the Raiders didn’t want Calvin Johnson. They now do. Sort of.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Johnson will join the Raiders during the first week of Organized Team Activities. He’ll attend as a guest of offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

It’s unclear whether Johnson will be observing or participating in any of the coaching. It’s also unclear whether Johnson is dipping his toe in the water regarding the possibility of coming back to football in a non-playing capacity.

The Raiders held the first overall pick in the draft in 2007. They took quarterback Jamarcus Russell, passing on Johnson and greasing the skids for a tailspin that the franchise finally is emerging from.

8 Responses to “Calvin Johnson joins Raiders for first week of OTAs”
  1. damcmp says: May 23, 2017 3:06 PM

    even a dumb blind man wouldn’t drafted Russell

  2. drunkraider says: May 23, 2017 3:15 PM

    Megatron to play the slot for the Raiders.

  3. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: May 23, 2017 3:16 PM

    First lynch.. I wish C. J would unretire too!!!

  4. mazenblue says: May 23, 2017 3:17 PM

    Still wish we kept Suh. Wrs dont win championships.

  5. irimz says: May 23, 2017 3:19 PM

    Megatron is enjoying the great weather in the Bay Area. Nothing more…

  6. highdimension2015 says: May 23, 2017 3:20 PM

    What Raider QB was gonna throw the ball to CJ, who became Megatron with Stafford?

  7. logicalvoicesays says: May 23, 2017 3:27 PM

    As usual the Raiders assemble a hell of a team for Madden. Madden 2013.

  8. sgordon909usdm419 says: May 23, 2017 3:43 PM

    Yeah cuz their 2016 team was just terrible, am I right?
    —————————————-

    Yeah cuz their 2016 team was just terrible, am I right?

