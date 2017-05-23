 Skip to content

Calvin Johnson joins Raiders for first week of OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT
Ten years ago, the Raiders didn’t want Calvin Johnson. They now do. Sort of.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Johnson will join the Raiders during the first week of Organized Team Activities. He’ll attend as a guest of offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

It’s unclear whether Johnson will be observing or participating in any of the coaching. It’s also unclear whether Johnson is dipping his toe in the water regarding the possibility of coming back to football in a non-playing capacity.

The Raiders held the first overall pick in the draft in 2007. They took quarterback Jamarcus Russell, passing on Johnson and greasing the skids for a tailspin that the franchise finally is emerging from.

20 Responses to “Calvin Johnson joins Raiders for first week of OTAs”
  1. damcmp says: May 23, 2017 3:06 PM

    even a dumb blind man wouldn’t drafted Russell

  2. drunkraider says: May 23, 2017 3:15 PM

    Megatron to play the slot for the Raiders.

  3. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: May 23, 2017 3:16 PM

    First lynch.. I wish C. J would unretire too!!!

  4. mazenblue says: May 23, 2017 3:17 PM

    Still wish we kept Suh. Wrs dont win championships.

  5. irimz says: May 23, 2017 3:19 PM

    Megatron is enjoying the great weather in the Bay Area. Nothing more…

  6. highdimension2015 says: May 23, 2017 3:20 PM

    What Raider QB was gonna throw the ball to CJ, who became Megatron with Stafford?

  7. logicalvoicesays says: May 23, 2017 3:27 PM

    As usual the Raiders assemble a hell of a team for Madden. Madden 2013.

  8. sgordon909usdm419 says: May 23, 2017 3:43 PM

    As usual the Raiders assemble a hell of a team for Madden. Madden 2013
    —————————————-

    Yeah cuz their 2016 team was just terrible, am I right?

  9. clayjtitan66 says: May 23, 2017 4:04 PM

    Lunch & Johnson are washed up

    Go Chiefs Go

  10. r8rsfan says: May 23, 2017 4:11 PM

    Everybody wants in. Best weather, best fans, storied history, silver and black, worst stadium in sports.

    Mostly good.

  11. shurmanblog says: May 23, 2017 4:23 PM

    Said it before , will say it again Johnson was nothing but a pile up the stats guy who didn’t give a damn about winning . After his retirement he talked about all his injuries like he was the only player ever to play through them . Thinking the only thing he could be teaching is how to be a quitter , at crunch time on the field and turning his back on his team off the field .

  12. nhpats says: May 23, 2017 4:27 PM

    sgordon909usdm419 says:
    May 23, 2017 3:43 PM
    As usual the Raiders assemble a hell of a team for Madden. Madden 2013
    —————————————-

    Yeah cuz their 2016 team was just terrible, am I right?

    ———–

    How many postseason games did they win?

  13. jm91rs says: May 23, 2017 4:46 PM

    Johnson made far too much money to subject himself to the hours required to be a good coach. He’s just hanging out with some football guys, nothing to see here.

  14. thetooloftools says: May 23, 2017 5:02 PM

    I have no doubt Megatron can still ball. You don’t just go from a tremendous athlete to fat slow porker in one year. I KNOW he’s still a gamer.

  15. walker1191 says: May 23, 2017 5:11 PM

    r8rsfan says:
    May 23, 2017 4:11 PM

    Everybody wants in. Best weather, best fans, storied history
    ————————————————————
    You sound like a Steeler fan, crowing about titles won when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

    The raiders haven’t won squat since before most of the guys on their roster were born.

  16. u4icgroov says: May 23, 2017 5:51 PM

    Stop… Calvin Johnson still has a year on his contract with the Lions and there’s no way they would relinquish his rights to play for another team. CJ and Downing have history together from the Lions in 2011-2013.

  17. mistyzhang says: May 23, 2017 6:08 PM

    Ironically Al Davis the man who should have drafted but passed on Calvin would have gone for all the bonus money back not just a measly 10 percent. Haha have Calvin.

  18. flybono24 says: May 23, 2017 6:24 PM

    Trade a conditional 5th for his retirement rights.
    Hell, let’s get Patrick Willis out of retirement too.

    Championship!

  19. r8rsfan says: May 23, 2017 6:33 PM

    Uncle Rico can still throw a ball over that mountain, maybe he can be coaxed out of retirement too.

  20. tooz56 says: May 23, 2017 6:48 PM

    Defenses everywhere keeping an eye on this. CJ, on THAT offense, with THOSE players with THAT QB…

