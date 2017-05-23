Calvin Pryor absent from Jets OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

After the Jets selected safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye with their first two picks in the draft, many people wondered if their arrival would mean the end of Calvin Pryor’s time with the team.

They didn’t pick up Pryor’s fifth-year option, but coach Todd Bowles said that there was a place for Pryor in packages that feature three safeties on the field at the same time. Bowles also said that if Pryor is afraid of competing for playing time, he didn’t “need to be here.”

Pryor may have taken that to heart. According to multiple reports from the Jets’ beat, Pryor is not at the start of the team’s Organized Team Activities on Tuesday.

If the Jets are going to cut Pryor, he’d probably prefer it happen sooner rather than later so he has more time to spend with a new team before the start of the regular season. That may account for his approach to OTAs, but there’s not much pressure for the Jets to make that call at this point and Pryor extending his absence through mandatory minicamp next month would put him at risk of fines.