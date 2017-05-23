Celebration rules could relax, to an extent

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

NFL owners tabled a vote on relaxing celebration penalties during their March meeting, in part because they were listening to feedback from players.

It appears at least one person is listening.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to propose a major loosening of the celebration rules, which would allow using the ball as a prop, group celebrations, and going to the ground along with making snow angels.

Certain acts, such as those mimicking weapons, offensive gestures and sexually suggestive dances are still expected to be banned.

While there’s no word as to whether there’s a pump limit standard for those suggestive dances, it’s obvious that meetings with players has caused the league to change its stance.

Now the interesting part will be whether owners — a group which skews rather older than players — are willing to go along.

Either way, there’s a clear recognition that the perception of the “No Fun League” wasn’t popular among the workforce. And if that means fewer flags, it will likely prove popular with the paying customers as well.