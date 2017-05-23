Celebration rules could relax, to an extent

NFL owners tabled a vote on relaxing celebration penalties during their March meeting, in part because they were listening to feedback from players.
It appears at least one person is listening.
According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to propose a major loosening of the celebration rules, which would allow using the ball as a prop, group celebrations, and going to the ground along with making snow angels.
Certain acts, such as those mimicking weapons, offensive gestures and sexually suggestive dances are still expected to be banned.
While there’s no word as to whether there’s a pump limit standard for those suggestive dances, it’s obvious that meetings with players has caused the league to change its stance.
Now the interesting part will be whether owners — a group which skews rather older than players — are willing to go along.
Either way, there’s a clear recognition that the perception of the “No Fun League” wasn’t popular among the workforce. And if that means fewer flags, it will likely prove popular with the paying customers as well.
wow. im really disapointed in the comish on this one. mark my words this will lead to the down fall of the national football league and soon, our country. players should hand the ball to the ref and act like theyve been there before instead of doing this monkey crap.
About time they allowed a little fun in the No Fun League.
So they finally figured out there’s a difference between making a snow angel and pooping the football.
I love it when people who have never ‘been there’ themselves tell others who have how they should act.
It should be loosened up a bit. But make it extremely clear from the OTA’s on what is not acceptable and with that knowledge enforce it with some type of progressive fine for repeat offenders. It was getting out of control and hopefully a happy middle can be found.
I’ve never understood why some call it the No Fun League if they can’t watch another dude dance for them. Billy White Shoes doing the crazy legs was pretty cool, but these millennials took it too far. They would twerk and leg hump for a mostly male audience if you let them.