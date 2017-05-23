Cowboys will hold training camp in Oxnard through at least 2018

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

The Cowboys opened a lavish new practice facility and headquarters in Frisco, Texas last year, but they will still be heading out of state for training camp.

The City of Oxnard approved a two-year extension of their deal with the Cowboys to hold training camp in California. The extension covers this year and 2018 and the city has an option for 2019 and 2020, so the summer trips to the coast could continue for quite a while.

This will be the 12th time since 2001 and sixth straight year that the Cowboys will train in Oxnard. This year’s camp will be cheaper to visit than in past years.

Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, parking has dropped from $20 a day to $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. The team is not expected to report to work in Oxnard until after they play in the Hall of Fame Game on August 4.